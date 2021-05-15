C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

CHRW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.78. 679,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,423. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.98 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 58,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 842.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $677,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

