Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cable One worth $38,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,109.13.

Cable One stock opened at $1,740.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,794.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,950.91. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,682.44 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

