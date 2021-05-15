Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,458 shares of company stock worth $60,166,934. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

