CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Holdings Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 678,741 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.42% of CAE worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CAE by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

CAE stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

