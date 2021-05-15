CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00540171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00236525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005295 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.52 or 0.01195540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.20 or 0.01203007 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

