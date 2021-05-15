Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of CPT opened at $122.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

