Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.