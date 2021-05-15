Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.70

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $29.33. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 1,815 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

