Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.64

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.64 and traded as high as C$32.87. Canfor shares last traded at C$31.39, with a volume of 350,118 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.64.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

