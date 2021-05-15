Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Raised by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,604,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,696,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after buying an additional 603,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after buying an additional 401,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after buying an additional 381,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,330. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.