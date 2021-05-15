CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million.
CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$783.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.04. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 41.95%.
CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.
