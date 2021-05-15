Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 37,181 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

