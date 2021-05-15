Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

