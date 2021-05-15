Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 53.9% Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $392,357.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00095005 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00525853 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00232067 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.19 or 0.01159072 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.91 or 0.01211039 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Buying and Selling Carbon
