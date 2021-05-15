Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 53.9% Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $392,357.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00525853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005154 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.19 or 0.01159072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.91 or 0.01211039 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,531,297 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

