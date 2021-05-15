Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Hits $16.16 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $73.08 billion and $16.16 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00079489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00073568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00334036 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012935 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

