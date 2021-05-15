CargoX Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and $171,400.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.26 or 0.01100913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00113709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.