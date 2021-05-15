Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUK opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

