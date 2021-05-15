Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
CUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:CUK opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $25.76.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
