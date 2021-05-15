Carry Trading 18.6% Lower This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $108.74 million and $1.60 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

