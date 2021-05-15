Cartesi (CTSI) Price Down 24.1% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $348.35 million and approximately $123.71 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00531231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00233979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005164 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.26 or 0.01179428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.25 or 0.01219273 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

