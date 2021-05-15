carVertical Market Cap Reaches $11.92 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $11.92 million and $84,161.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $536.60 or 0.01106363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00113573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060496 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

CV is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.