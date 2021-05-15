Castle (CSTL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Castle has a market capitalization of $14,721.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.45 or 0.00719016 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005535 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017791 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $968.25 or 0.02027055 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,018,417 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

