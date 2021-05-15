Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $242.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

