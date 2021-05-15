Catex Token (CATT) Hits Market Cap of $3.31 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $53,821.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01113532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

