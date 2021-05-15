CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.