CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue cut shares of CD Projekt to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $11.01 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

