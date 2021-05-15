CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,561 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of CDW worth $58,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW opened at $169.45 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $96.91 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

