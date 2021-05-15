Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $32.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $28.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $131.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $135.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.43 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $140.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.75%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

