CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $142,079.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.01114553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00114782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061164 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

