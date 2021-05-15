Celo Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $32.20 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00009760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.05 or 0.00549041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00236507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005163 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.89 or 0.01207845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $592.89 or 0.01209885 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

