Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

