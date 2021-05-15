Centaur (CNTR) Tops One Day Volume of $250,994.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $250,994.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

