Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 217,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.