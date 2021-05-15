Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Centene worth $130,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Centene by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Centene by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

Shares of CNC opened at $69.20 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

