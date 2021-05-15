Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.77. Cerner posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,126. Cerner has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

