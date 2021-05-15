CertiK Hits One Day Volume of $7.24 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $96.27 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00004461 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,243,858 coins and its circulating supply is 44,634,004 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

