CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,517,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of CF Industries worth $174,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CF Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

CF stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

