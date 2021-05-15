Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Reaches $1.26 on Top Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $19.13 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00088825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01122698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00114157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,128,716 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.