Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.66 ($0.11). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.17 ($0.11), with a volume of 116,563 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.50. The stock has a market cap of £31.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

