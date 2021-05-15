Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.40. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Shares of CRL traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.07. The company had a trading volume of 799,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.88 and a 1-year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.