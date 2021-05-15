Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Insiders sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $329.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.88 and a 52-week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

