Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 131.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $329.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.88 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.