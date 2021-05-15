ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0473 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $945,311.30 and $28,841.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00094174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00526088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01159434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.79 or 0.01232798 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

