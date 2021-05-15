ChartEx Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. ChartEx has a market cap of $974,571.56 and $125,004.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00093850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.00581811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.14 or 0.00239606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004729 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.31 or 0.01178654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.68 or 0.01206238 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

