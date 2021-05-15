Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,439 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after buying an additional 1,515,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 1,324,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,453,000 after buying an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

