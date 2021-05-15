Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 994 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $226.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.