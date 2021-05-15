Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,800 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,521 shares of company stock worth $374,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.