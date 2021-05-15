Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $234.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.51 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

