Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Terex worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $17,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -909.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,927 shares of company stock worth $12,446,072 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

