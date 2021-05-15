Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Endava by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

