Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,899,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $223.59 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $150.16 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.